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South Los Angeles dog shot by LAPD after it bites officer, police say

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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A dog was shot by police as officers were responding to a domestic violence call in South Los Angeles on Thursday.

Around 9 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 111th Street and Towne Avenue for a domestic dispute.

As officers were leaving, they were approached by several aggressive and unleashed dogs in the street. According to the LAPD, one of the dogs attacked and bit an officer, and the dog was shot.

The owner of the dogs came out and secured the dogs, and the dog that was struck by gunfire was transported for emergency treatment.

The officer who was bitten was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The condition of the dog is not known at this time.

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The LAPD's Force Investigation Division is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. CBS LA

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