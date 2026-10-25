66-year-old pedestrian killed by South Los Angeles hit-and-run driver, police say

Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a 66-year-old man in South LA on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m., when LAPD detectives say a gray, four-door sedan struck the pedestrian as it was turning from a gas station on W. Manchester Avenue. Instead of stopping to help, the driver of the vehicle initially drove west on Manchester until "bystanders flagged the driver down and advised he had struck a pedestrian."

"The driver returned to the scene of the collision and stayed at scene until the Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived," the LAPD release said. "The driver left the scene prior to the arrival of officers and failed to provide his information as required by law."

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital by LAFD paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that a standing reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect's identification, arrest and conviction through LA's Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact South Traffic Division detectives at 323-421-2500.