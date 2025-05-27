2 in critical condition after crash at South Los Angeles intersection

Two people are in critical condition following a grisly crash at a South Los Angeles intersection just south of the 10 Freeway on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was first reported at around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Initially firefighters were told that the incident involved three vehicles, but arrived to find only one car involved.

Crews extricated two of the passengers of the car, both of whom were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, LAFD's press release said.

A third passenger was also taken to the hospital in fair condition.

An aerial view of the scene showed the vehicle, a black Audi sedan, that collided with a traffic signal at the intersection. It had extreme damage to the passenger side.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation was contacted to assist with the downed light.

No further information was provided.