South Los Angeles crash leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
An early morning crash on Sunday in South Los Angeles left one person dead and another with critical injuries, according to authorities. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of Slauson Avenue. The collision involved two vehicles, one of which caught on fire in the aftermath. 

A person, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene. The LAFD said a second individual was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional details were immediately made available.

