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7 injured, including LAFD firefighter in South Los Angeles crash involving fire truck

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Seven people, including a Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter, were injured in a crash involving a fire truck and fire engine in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday. 

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of S. Figueroa Street, LAFD officials said in a news release

Officials said that the "LAFD Fire Truck and Engine [were] involved in a traffic accident with one person needing extrication from the vehicle."

Seven people were injured in the crash, including one LAFD member, department officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known, as all of the victims were assessed at the scene before they were taken to local hospitals. 

LAFD requested assistance from the Department of Transportation for traffic control as Los Angeles police began investigating the cause of the collision. 

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