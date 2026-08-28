South Los Angeles couple welcomes 19-pound triplets, nearing world record

A South Los Angeles couple just added three new members to their family, with the birth of triplets Elio, Elias and Enzo, and two of them are identical twins.

It was a near world record-setting birth for mom Nyla Craft, as the total weight of the three babies was 19.3 pounds, just a few ounces short of the record.

Each of the boys weighed over 6 pounds and was born on their dad's birthday on Aug. 18.

Nyla Craft and Marco Bernal hold their baby boys, Elio, Elias and Enzo. CBS LA

"When I heard the first baby come out, I cried because I was just, 'oh my gosh … he's okay,' then the second one then the third one, and I was just like, I heard them all crying at once, and I was like, 'oh thank God, they are good,'" Craft said, holding one baby, as dad Marco Bernal sat nearby with a baby resting on each arm.

The triplets join their older two siblings, making it a full house with five children under the age of 5.

"We're just so happy, this is the best part, seeing them out and sitting with the family and this is the reason we do what we do," Dr. Rohit Passi, chief of neonatology, Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center, said as he visited the family of seven at home.