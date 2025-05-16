South Los Angeles billboard spotlights unsolved murders

A South Los Angeles billboard is bringing attention to unsolved murders, with the question "Do You Know Who Murdered Me?" above the faces of four homicide victims.

The group Justice for Murdered Children hosted Friday's event, where the billboard is meant to be both a memorial and a call to action.

"Unfortunately the victims pictured here on this billboard here behind me represents hundreds of victims who have been murdered in Los Angeles County," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Chief Joe Mendoza said.

Family members and law enforcement joined with District Attorney Nathan Hochman at the 104th Street and Vermont Avenue billboard.

"This is not an organization you ever want to be part of, Justice for Murdered Children. Yet it is an organization that has to exist … to ensure that parents, sons, daughters, siblings, relatives of murdered children have a voice, have a support network in our system," Hochman said.

Victims pictured on the billboard, whose deaths remain unsolved include the following:

Ezmeralda McGee, 22, murdered on Jan. 24, 2022, in South Los Angeles

Kishaundra Gatlin, 43, was murdered on March 29, 2023, in the Chesterfield Square area.

Edgar Vazquez, 20, murdered on July 6, 2022, in Los Angeles County

Reginald Thompson, Sr., 34, murdered on Sept. 11, 2022, near Vermont Avenue and Imperial Highway.

JMC was established in 1996 by LaWanda Hawkins, whose motivation came from the tragic loss of her son Reginald, who was murdered in December 1995.

Residents can anonymously report tips to Los Angeles Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

A billboard at 104th Street and Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles brings attention to unsolved murder cases in LA County. KCAL News