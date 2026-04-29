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Detectives share photo of suspect vehicle in South LA shooting that killed 2, wounded 5

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives have shared a photo of a suspect vehicle that they believe is connected to a shooting that left two people dead and five others wounded in South Los Angeles last year. 

In a news release issued on Wednesday, deputies released a photo taken from security camera footage of what they said was a blue 2000s sedan that was possibly a Dodge Caliber, from the scene of the shooting that happened at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2025. 

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A photo of the suspect's vehicle, a blue 2000s sedan, after a shooting that left two people dead and five others wounded in the Athens Park area on January 31, 2025. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

At the time, a separate LASD news release said that deputies were called to the 13200 block of Jarvis Avenue near 132nd Street in the Athens Park area after learning of a shooting in the area. 

Upon arrival, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. After each was taken to a nearby hospital, they were later pronounced dead.

While investigating the incident, detectives also learned that four other men and a boy were also wounded in the gunfire. They were all treated at nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, deputies said. 

As their investigation and search for the suspect continues, detectives hope that the newly-released photo will help someone with more information come forward. Anyone with further details was asked to contact LASD Homicide Detective J. Carlin or Detective A. Sanchez at 323-890-5500.

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