South Los Angeles 105 Freeway's westbound lanes blocked after truck overturns, spills bleach

A pair of vehicles, including a tank truck carrying bleach, overturned on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, prompting a major closure.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision was reported at 3:44 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the 105 near Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of LA.

Circumstances surrounding the collision weren't immediately clear, but bleach was spilled across the lanes as a result.

All lanes of the 105 Freeway were closed initially, but the eastbound lanes later reopened. The westbound lanes remain closed as of 6:50 a.m., and it's not yet clear when they'll reopen. Hazmat crews were at the scene working to clean the bleach off the roadway.

Just one person was evaluated for injuries at the scene, but they declined medical transport.

No additional details were immediately made available.