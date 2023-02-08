South L.A.: 2 men found shot in crashed Mustang
Police are investigating after two men were found shot in a crashed Mustang at 73rd Street and Avalon Blvd., just south of Florence Avenue, in South Los Angeles at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday.
Los Angeles police officers found two people with gunshot wounds in a crashed Ford Mustang on 73rd. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was hospitalized in unknown condition.
A large police perimeter was set up and the intersection was closed during the investigation.
