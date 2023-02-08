Watch CBS News
South L.A.: 2 men found shot in crashed Mustang

Police are investigating after two men were found shot in a Mustang at 73rd Street and Avalon Blvd. in South Los Angeles at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday. KCAL News

Police are investigating after two men were found shot in a crashed Mustang at 73rd Street and Avalon Blvd., just south of Florence Avenue, in South Los Angeles at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday.

Los Angeles police officers found two people with gunshot wounds in a crashed Ford Mustang on 73rd. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

A large police perimeter was set up and the intersection was closed during the investigation.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 6:51 AM

