South L.A.: 2 men found shot in crashed Mustang

Los Angeles police officers found two people with gunshot wounds in a crashed Ford Mustang on 73rd. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

A large police perimeter was set up and the intersection was closed during the investigation.