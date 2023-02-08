Carson tow-yard carjacking: Gunfire exchanged in Mustang theft

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a carjacking at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

A white Mustang was stolen at the scene. Officials said gunfire was exchanged during the incident. No one at the tow yard was injured.

The Mustang was last seen speeding northbound.

Sheriff's deputies were later sent to the scene of a crashed Mustang in South Los Angeles, where LAPD officers found two men shot at 73rd Street and Avalon Blvd., about 12 miles away, at 5:36 a.m. It was not confirmed whether the incidents are related.