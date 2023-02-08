Watch CBS News
Local

Carson tow-yard carjacking: Gunfire exchanged in Mustang theft

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Carson tow-yard carjacking: gunfire exchanged
Carson tow-yard carjacking: gunfire exchanged 01:36

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a carjacking at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

A white Mustang was stolen at the scene. Officials said gunfire was exchanged during the incident. No one at the tow yard was injured.

The Mustang was last seen speeding northbound.

Sheriff's deputies were later sent to the scene of a crashed Mustang in South Los Angeles, where LAPD officers found two men shot at 73rd Street and Avalon Blvd., about 12 miles away, at 5:36 a.m. It was not confirmed whether the incidents are related.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 7:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.