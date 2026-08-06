South Central LA "Clear the Streets" campaign tackles abandoned cars

Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price announced a new targeted effort to clear abandoned and inoperable vehicles from the streets of South LA to improve safety and the quality of life for community members.

The "Clear the Streets, Reclaim Our Neighborhoods" campaign will target vehicles that have been abandoned for 72 hours, starting with a citation, then impounding.

"They contribute to neighborhood blight, they attract illegal dumping. They create safety concerns, and it diminishes the quality of life," Price said at Thursday's news conference.

"That's why today we're officially launching our new District 9 campaign: Clear the Streets, Reclaim our Neighborhoods."

An abandoned truck is towed from the street in South Los Angeles. CBS LA

Residents can report abandoned vehicles through a new hotline at (213) 791-0362 or email cd9abandon@lacity.org. This is in addition to the established City of Los Angeles hotline, 1-800-Abandon (1-800-222-6366).

"We're committed to identifying recurring problem locations and improving response times throughout our entire district," Price said, referring to District 9.

South LA resident June Richards said abandoned vehicles are affecting the quality of life.

"The way that they're using the vehicles, part of sleeping in them, not allowing residents to come in and out of their homes," Richards said. "Also, residents, we need to do more calling. We need to do more advocating for our community."

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is partnering with the campaign, and Chief Freddy Munoz said during fiscal year 2025/2026, LADOT removed 6,661 abandoned vehicles from city streets.

Under the new campaign, vehicles that present a traffic hazard, such as blocking traffic lanes, walkways, fire hydrants, or driveways will be removed and impounded.

Munoz listed additional removal criteria: Vehicles that pose an environmental or public hazard, or vehicles that interfere with city projects or permitted events. Inoperable vehicles that are disabled or missing an engine, windshield, tires, or other components critical to safe operation, and unregistered or stolen vehicles.

"We look forward to partnering with the council member and his staff to ensure that every report helps us identify concerns, prioritize resources, and keep our neighborhoods safe, accessible, and welcoming," Munoz said.