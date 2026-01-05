Justin Sourdif scores his first hat trick to lead the Capitals to a 7-4 win over the Ducks

Justin Sourdif scored his first NHL hat trick and added two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Anaheim Ducks 7-4 on Monday night.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice, Ryan Leonard had a goal and an assist, John Carlson also scored and Connor McMichael had four assists for the Capitals, who ended a two-game slide. Charlie Lindgren made 41 saves in the win.

Chris Kreider, Alex Killorn, Jacob Trouba and Beckett Sennecke scored for the Ducks, who have lost six straight. Petr Mrazek stopped 19 of 24 through two periods. He was replaced by Lukas Dostal to start the third. Dostal stopped all three shots he faced.

Kreider opened the scoring just 6:33 into the first period, ending a 15-game goal drought.

Sourdif evened the score, firing home a drop pass from Connor McMichael in the slot. Three minutes later, the rookie struck again, beating Mrazek glove side to give Washington a 2-1 lead going into the second.

Sourdif picked up where he left off, finding Ryan Leonard, who banked in a shot off Mrazek to make it 3-1. Just 1:36 later, Leonard returned the favor, setting up Sourdif for a tap-in for his third goal of the game. Ovechkin then rifled home a wrister from the left circle to end a four-game goal drought.

Sourdif is the ninth rookie in franchise history to get a hat trick and the first since Jan. 13, 2006, when Ovechkin did it at Anaheim.

Anaheim had a furious rally in the third, outshooting Washington 17-5.

The Capitals were without Tom Wilson, who was named to Canada's Olympic roster on Wednesday, and Aliaksei Protas, who are listed as day-to-day.

Up next

Ducks: Continue a four-game road trip in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Capitals: Host Dallas on Wednesday.