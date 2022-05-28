Son of rapper DJ Quik arrested on suspicion of murder

The son of well known rapper and producer DJ Quik has been arrested on suspicion of murder stemming from a shooting that killed a man in Downey on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

David Blake Jr. was taken into custody on Thursday in Porter Ranch in connection to the murder of Julio Cardoza, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Cardoza, a 33-year-old man who was shot in Downey on Wednesday, was reportedly in a dispute with Blake Jr. that eventually resulted in shots being fired.

First responders found Cardoza with a gun shot wound to his chest on the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue, according to the Times' report.

Blake reportedly works as a liaison to Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan. Blake's bail is set at $2 million.

In August 2021, Galvan was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on conspiracy to commit election fraud and bribery.

DJ Quik is an established rapper and producer from Compton.