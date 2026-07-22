Son, Bouanga score goals as LAFC beats Real Salt Lake 3-1

Son Heung-min scored a goal for the second consecutive game, Denis Bouanga added a goal, and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Hugo Lloris, who leads MLS with nine shutouts this season, had six saves for LAFC (9-5-3).

Son Heung-Min #7 of the Los Angeles FC and David Martínez #30 of the Los Angeles FC celebrate after an own goal scored by DeAndre Yedlin #2 of the Real Salt Lake during the second half at BMO Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Ryan Sirius Sun / Getty Images

Son, who scored his first goal this season Friday in a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy, opened the scoring in the 11th minute. The 34-year-old forward pushed the ball wide to his left to create space from a defender and then blasted his next touch inside the near post from the end of the penalty arc.

Mathieu Choiniere played a ball ahead, the last of four consecutive first-touch passes by LAFC, to Bouanga, who raced to the center of the area, cut back to evade a defender and fired a shot into the net to make it 2-0 in the 40th.

DeAndre Yedlin's own goal capped the scoring in the 68th minute.

Lukas Engel, a 30-year-old defender in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal in the 86th minute for RSL (8-5-2). Rafael Cabral had one save.