SoFi Stadium security guard killed in crash after working World Cup match

The Inglewood Police Department arrested a driver accused of killing a SoFi Stadium security guard after a World Cup match last week.

Aaron Avery, 22, was walking home from his second day on the job when the driver allegedly crashed into him at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and 104th Street. Avery lived two miles away from the stadium, according to his family.

"From what I was told, it was a strong possibility that speed played a part in it, and the guy was under the influence," his aunt Norma Quinn said.

Inglewood police said the driver stayed at the scene. Officers arrested him after he "displayed symptoms consistent with being impaired."

The collision gravely injured Avery, causing severe head trauma. Paramedics rushed Avery to the hospital, but he was ultimately pronounced brain dead the following day.

"This is a very devastating moment for my family," Quinn said. "He was my sister's baby. It's very devastating."

Avery was an organ donor. His family said doctors planned to harvest his organs last Saturday.

"He will be donating his lungs, his heart, his kidneys, his spleen and his liver," Quinn said. "He gets to save another life."

Inglewood PD urged anyone with information on the crash to contact traffic investigator R. Humphrey at (310) 412-5134 or the anonymous hotline number at (888) 412-7463.