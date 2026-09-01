BTS fans pack SoFi Stadium for K-Pop boy band's sold-out shows

K-Pop royalty is back in Los Angeles, and the BTS army is showing up in force to see their favorite band at SoFi Stadium.

Fans from around the world came to Inglewood to see the international sensations play four sold-out shows on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

"We flew all the way from the Philippines to watch BTS," fan Mariciel Serrano said.

Serrano spent 20 hours on a plane with her 80-year-old dad Francisco and a friend for one day with BTS. They're some of the thousands of fans heading into Inglewood to watch the boy band perform.

"They joined the army and now they're back and we're ready," fan Katie Hamilton said.

Fans also showed up with birthday hats and flyers to celebrate band member Jung Kook's birthday.

"Honestly, it's the energy and like the vibe of it," another fan said. " It's like a big family. We're like a bunch of lost cousins that we come and meet, and this is our home."

BTS is back on the global stage and returning to Southern California nearly five years after their last show in Los Angeles.

While the fans are excited to see them back, people living in the neighborhoods near SoFi Stadium are dreading the traffic.

"I got to go all the way around America just to get down the street, two blocks," resident Eduardo Bradford said. "In the famous words of Mike Tyson, ludicrous."

Others are taking the bad traffic in stride.

"We get used to it," another neighbor said. "We learn how to cope because they're having fun."