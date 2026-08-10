SoCalGas employees get new uniforms, easier for customers to identify, company says

SoCalGas is updating employee uniforms with prominent company branding, making it clearer to identify field workers.

The uniforms will have embroidered employee first names on gray-colored shirts and coveralls, along with the SoCalGas emblem. Each employee will also have company-issued photo identification badges and marked SoCalGas vehicles.

For extra protection, the updated uniforms also incorporate lightweight flame-resistant technology.

"By improving visibility and making it easier for customers to identify employees in the field, the updated uniforms support SoCalGas' ongoing commitment to customer safety, trust, and service while helping employees perform their work safely and effectively," the company said in a news release.

The updated uniforms will be phased into service across SoCalGas's service territory beginning August 2026. SoCalGas

In 2024, three armed suspects attempted to break into a Whittier home, claiming they were with SoCalGas and checking on a meter.

Customers who have questions about a worker's identity may also ask to see a company-issued photo identification badge.

The updated uniforms will be phased in across SoCalGas's service territory beginning in August 2026.

SoCal Gas is a regulated subsidiary of Sempra, a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego, serving 21.1 million consumers in Central and Southern California.