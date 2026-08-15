Deputies identify San Bernardino County man who shot at SoCal Edison workers

The San Bernardino County man who allegedly opened fire on Southern California Edison employees on Friday before he was killed by deputies has been identified.

In a news release, deputies said that they were called to a home in the 300 block of King Street in Mentone at around 10:50 a.m. upon learning that a man had allegedly fired a weapon at SCE workers who were "trimming trees within an easement on the property."

The suspect, who has since been identified as 68-year-old Paul Ronald Selby, allegedly fired multiple rounds towards the workers, who included contractors from ACE Tree Enterprises and Evergreen Traffic Control, deputies said.

"When deputies arrived, Selby barricaded himself inside the home and refused to exit," according to the release. "Selby's wife exited the residence and was safely removed from the scene."

Deputies said that despite their attempts over the next several hours, during which members of SBSD's Specialized Enforcement Division made public announcements asking Selby to surrender and deployed chemical munitions into the home, he still refused to comply.

"While inside the home, Selby fired his weapon at deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," the release said. "The investigation is ongoing and this will be the last update."

Selby was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the shootout.

On Friday, a spokesperson for SoCal Edison said that the tree trimming was a scheduled project and that customers had been notified in advance. They also noted that there were five SCE employees and eight contractors present when the shooting occurred, and that no one was injured during the initial gunfire.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SBSD Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.