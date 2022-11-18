SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA from Montenegro

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was expedited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021.

The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction.

After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison.

They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds," according to the United States Department of Justice.

Ayvazyan and Terabelian were members of a Los Angeles-based fraud ring who engaged a scheme" in which they obtained the fraudulent money via the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan COVID-19 relief funds. They used "dozens of fake, stolen or synthetic identities — including names belonging to elderly or deceased people and foreign exchange students who briefly visited the United States years ago and never returned."

In all, they are believed to have submitted approximately 150 fraudulent applications.

Additionally, the pair "also submitted false and fictitious documents to lenders and the Small Business Administration, including fake identity documents, tax documents and payroll records," the DOJ statement said. They then used the "fraudulently obtained funds as down payments on luxury homes in Tarzana, Glendale and Palm Desert. They also used the funds to buy gold coins, diamonds, jewelry, luxury watches, fine imported furnishings, designer handbags, clothing and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle."

Ayvazyan and Terabelian were expedited back to Los Angeles International Airport by Montenegro government officials after they were located. Now that they're back in America, they will serve their scheduled sentences.

While they were on the run, the Federal Bureau of Investigation offered a $20,000 reward for information on their location.