Small plane unable to deploy front landing gear at Van Nuys Airport lands safely

Los Angeles fire crews were on standby Tuesday evening at Van Nuys Airport due to an inbound small plane that was unable to deploy its front landing gear.

The call first came in around 5:16 p.m. Crews on scene reported two people aboard the plane.

Around 5:52 p.m. it was reported the plane made a safe landing without its nose gear down and skidding to midfield.

The exact cause of the gear malfunction was not released.

The Van Nuys Airport tweeted a thank you note to the Los Angeles Fire Department for their response, adding that the aircraft will be removed from the runway during the next two hours or so.

Firefighters helped the two people safely walk off the plane. There were no injuries reported.