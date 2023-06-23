Watch CBS News
Small brush fire starts near West Hills homes

By Matthew Rodriguez

A brush fire has broken out near Knapp Ranch Park in West Hills.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the flames have burned two acres of medium-to-heavy brush. 

Chinook helicopters helped fight the brush fire.  KCAL News

Chinook helicopters helped the firefighting efforts as the flames crept up the hillside.

No mandatory evacuation orders have been issued as of 5:00 p.m. Th fire started at about 4:30 p.m. in the 25000 block of West Kittridge Street.

