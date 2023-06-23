Small brush fire starts near West Hills homes
A brush fire has broken out near Knapp Ranch Park in West Hills.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the flames have burned two acres of medium-to-heavy brush.
Chinook helicopters helped the firefighting efforts as the flames crept up the hillside.
No mandatory evacuation orders have been issued as of 5:00 p.m. Th fire started at about 4:30 p.m. in the 25000 block of West Kittridge Street.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.