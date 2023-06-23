Small brush fire starts near West Hills homes

A brush fire has broken out near Knapp Ranch Park in West Hills.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the flames have burned two acres of medium-to-heavy brush.

Chinook helicopters helped the firefighting efforts as the flames crept up the hillside.

No mandatory evacuation orders have been issued as of 5:00 p.m. Th fire started at about 4:30 p.m. in the 25000 block of West Kittridge Street.