Small brush fire breaks out in Glendale near 134 freeway

A brush fire has broken out in Glendale at the 7610 block of N. Figueroa Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced on Friday.

The brusher has grown to approximately 2-3 acres. There are no threats and no mandatory evacuations to homes or structures nearby.

The fire was originally reported at around 2:24 p.m. as an auto fire. It's burning near the 134 Freeway and is close to Alatorre-Eagle Rock View Park.