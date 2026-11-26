A group of volunteers went to Skid Row to help homeless residents feed their pets on Thanksgiving.

"Dogs can't speak," volunteer Jordan Quezada said. "They need advocates, and that is what we are doing today."

Quezada joined animal advocate Joey Tuccio, Starts with One Today founder Victoria Bech and other volunteers to pack their cars with food and supplies.

"On Thanksgiving, we wanted to come and help the dogs that are not getting any support — homeless dogs, injured dogs, dogs that are abandoned," Tuccio said.

They carried cases of canned dog food to animals living along Los Angeles' Skid Row and served a meal hungry dogs quickly gobbled up.

"This is part of why we care," Bech said. "We just saw children living right around the corner with their animals, and nobody is down here feeding them. There's no resources."

A block away, another dog waits tethered to a fence. The team arrived with more food and dropped off a case for its owner.

"The animals are suffering," Bech said. "They are medically suffering. They are emotionally suffering. They are tied up on short chains laying in their own feces."

The volunteers weren't just there to feed the dogs, but to help their owners in need.

"I've never met an unhoused individual that does not love their animal," Bech said.

One owner surrendered her dog, realizing that she could no longer take care of him. The volunteers plan to take the pet to the veterinarian on Friday morning.

"If you can't take care of your animal and you can't take care of yourself, there's something missing here," Bech said.

The outreach is about more than putting food in a bowl. It's about reminding people that their animals matter, too.

"I feel the dogs feel happy because they see food and water, and I think in their mind they probably see a helper," Quezada said.

Starts with One urged anyone willing to foster a pet to reach out to them.