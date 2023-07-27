Sixth bus of migrants since June arrives at LA's Union Station

Another bus of migrants from Texas arrived at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles today, the sixth group to arrive since

June 14.

According to Mayor Karen Bass' office, the bus arrived around 8:50 a.m. "The city has continued to work with city departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year," mayoral spokesman Zach Seidl said in a statement.

It's reported that 36 people, including children, were on the bus and taken to nearby St. Anthony's Croatian Church, where they were met by city officials and immigrant-support groups.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA said the asylum-seekers were from Honduras, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela, with most coming from Mexico and Venezuela.

"In addition to receiving urgent humanitarian support services, such as food, water, clothing, hygiene kits, and legal immigration guidance, this group of asylum seekers will be connected with loved ones, family members, or sponsors in the region," according to CHIRLA.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been orchestrating the shipments of migrants from Brownsville, Texas, to California, claiming the state's border region is overwhelmed by immigrants crossing the Mexican border. "Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," Abbott said in a statement after the first bus arrived in Los Angeles in June.

"Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status," said Abbott.

In June, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a motion directing the city to draft a "Sanctuary City" ordinance that, when passed,would prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being utilized for any federal immigration enforcement.