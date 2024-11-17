Watch CBS News
Local News

Six people in Riverside taken to hospital after fight at party turns violent

By Mika Edwards

/ KCAL News

Four people were shot and two others stabbed during a fight at a party late Saturday night at a home in Riverside, police say.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at a house on Town and Country Drive. Investigators say paramedics were called to the scene after several people called 911 to report a shooting.

When police arrived, they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds and two people with stab wounds. One of the stabbing victims, who police believe to be the suspect, was then taken into custody.

Three of the victims had critical injuries. the other three sustained moderate injuries. Riverside police remain on the scene Sunday morning investigating.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Mika Edwards

Mika Edwards is executive producer of streaming and digital for CBS News Los Angeles. She started at KCAL News as a news producer and previously worked in the Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.