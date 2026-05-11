Authorities investigating at Six Flags Magic Mountain after "multiple bomb threats," CHP says

An investigation is underway after "multiple bomb threats" were called in at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at 7:54 a.m., and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a threat indicated that a bomb was allegedly placed at a specific location within the park.

It's not yet clear exactly what and where the investigation is taking place, or if the threat is credible.

Aerial images showed an LASD armored vehicle parked outside the Apocolypse roller coaster at 9:10 a.m., but it's not yet clear if that's where the threat was called.

The park was scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Monday. It's unclear whether the investigation will force the park to remain closed, although the CHP said the park's entrance will remain closed as investigations continue.

At 9:29 a.m., the Magic Mountain account on X posted that the park is "aware of police activity" and is "currently monitoring the situation."

No additional details were immediatley made available.