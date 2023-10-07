5 juveniles taken to hospital in Porter Ranch

Six juveniles suffered medical complaints after ingesting unknown substances in Porter Ranch Friday, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The call came in around 7:44 a.m. at Holleigh Bernson Memorial Park on W. Sesnon in Porter Ranch. Firefighters and paramedics were providing assessments on the scene.

Five of the six children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening medical complications, firefighters added.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)