Sinkhole shuts down 5 Freeway north of Western Avenue in Glendale

The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert shutting down all southbound lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway just north of Western Avenue in Glendale because chunks of concrete are falling from a sinkhole on the overpass onto the freeway. 

Traffic will be diverted onto Western.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

