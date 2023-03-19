Sinkhole shuts down 5 Freeway north of Western Avenue in Glendale
The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert shutting down all southbound lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway just north of Western Avenue in Glendale because chunks of concrete are falling from a sinkhole on the overpass onto the freeway.
Traffic will be diverted onto Western.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
