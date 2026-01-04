Smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera at Simi Valley trading card store

The moments a Simi Valley trading card store was targeted by smash-and-grab burglars were caught on camera early Sunday morning.

The video shows a group of what looked to be five suspects inside of Simi Sportscards, located on Erringer Road, at around 3:30 a.m. While one of the alleged burglars swings what looks to be a crowbar at the store's glass display cases, three others look on.

As soon as the glass shatters, the suspects spring into action and begin shoving whatever they can into bags as a security alarm system blares in the background.

Store owners say the entire incident took less than five minutes. They say that Pokémon and sports trading cards were among the items taken, and that their losses could be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Jake Miller said that his store was targeted in April last year and that the suspects made of with approximately $10,000 in stolen goods.

"It doesn't get any easier," Miller said. "It's the second time this has happened to us and it's a very violating feeling. It makes you sick to your stomach that you do things the right way, you work hard, and someone comes in here and in the matter of three minutes takes it all from you."

Though they were closed for business on Sunday, Miller expected the store to reopen on Monday morning.