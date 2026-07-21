1 dead as police investigation underway in Simi Valley neighborhood

One person is dead in Simi Valley, where police initiated a large-scale investigation on Tuesday afternoon.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear as the probe began, but aerial footage showed a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage that appeared to have collided with another vehicle. A SWAT BearCat was stopped at the front of the truck, and a person's body was seen in the middle of the street.

More footage showed a mangled Simi Valley Police Department motorcycle and helmet on the curb just next to the pickup truck. There also appeared to be bullet holes in the truck's windshield.

Simi Valley Police Department officials asked the public to stay away from the neighborhood where the incident occurred, near the 2500 block of Dusan Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.