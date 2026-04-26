Simi Valley 13-year-old dies after being hit by train while riding e-bike

A 13-year-old was killed after he was struck by a train while riding an e-bike in Simi Valley on Saturday, according to police.

The Simi Valley Police Department said the teen was riding the e-bike in the area of Sequoia and Los Angeles avenues when the collision occurred at a railroad crossing.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the juvenile failed to stop in time at the crossing and was subsequently struck by the passing train," Simi Valley PD said. "Despite emergency response efforts, the juvenile succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision."

The teen was identified only as a student within the Simi Valley Unified School District. Police didn't reveal what time the incident took place.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the Simi Valley community, and our thoughts are with the family, friends, and classmates affected by this tragedy," police said. "The Police Department reminds all riders—whether operating bicycles, electric bicycles, or other motorized devices—of the critical importance of remaining alert and attentive near roadways and railroad crossings."

No additional details were immediately made available.