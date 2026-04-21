LA police seek help locating alleged sexual assault suspect targeting women at Silver Lake Reservoir

Los Angeles Police Department officers are seeking help from the public as they search for a man who is wanted in connection with a series of sexual assaults that happened in the Silver Lake Reservoir Area.

In an LAPD news release, officers said that they began investigating the incident after learning of at least two incidents beginning in late March. The first instance, on March 25, occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. as the 25-year-old woman reported that a man approached her from behind and groped her breast area while she was exercising.

The man fled from the area in an unknown direction at the time.

The second incident was reported to have happened about three weeks later, on April 18 at around 5 p.m., when a 33-year-old woman who was also exercising at the park said that she was similarly groped from behind. Again, the suspect fled in an unknown direction, the victim said.

Police have described the man as being either Hispanic or Asian with a large build.

"In response to these reported incidents, Northeast Division implemented proactive steps to address the matter and ensure the safety of visitors to the Silver Lake Reservoir," police said, noting increased uniformed officer presence and foot patrols.

Anyone who knows more or believes that they may be an additional victim was asked to come forward and complete a police report. Officers ask anyone with more information to contact Northeast Area Sexual Assault Detective Supervisor Michelle Gomez at 323-561-3272.