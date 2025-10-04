Watch CBS News
Local News

Person hospitalized after Los Angeles firefighters extinguish fire at Silver Lake home

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One person was hospitalized on Saturday after a home caught fire in the Silver Lake neighborhood. 

The fire was first reported at around 4:05 p.m. at a "two-story Craftsman style home" in the 700 block of N. La Fayette Park Place, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said in a statement. 

Firefighters said that flames were burning in a room on the second floor, which they were able to isolate and extinguish before they spread to the home's attic. In all, it took 34 firefighters just over 15 minutes to completely contain the fire. 

"While conducting the primary search, firefighters located a victim on the 2nd floor," the statement said. 

The person was removed from the home on a stretcher, which was seen with SkyCal overhead. Firefighters said that the victim was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue