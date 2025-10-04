Person hospitalized after Los Angeles firefighters extinguish fire at Silver Lake home

One person was hospitalized on Saturday after a home caught fire in the Silver Lake neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at around 4:05 p.m. at a "two-story Craftsman style home" in the 700 block of N. La Fayette Park Place, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said in a statement.

Firefighters said that flames were burning in a room on the second floor, which they were able to isolate and extinguish before they spread to the home's attic. In all, it took 34 firefighters just over 15 minutes to completely contain the fire.

"While conducting the primary search, firefighters located a victim on the 2nd floor," the statement said.

The person was removed from the home on a stretcher, which was seen with SkyCal overhead. Firefighters said that the victim was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.