Sigalert issued for 5 FWY in Sun Valley after hay truck overturns

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A truck carrying more than a ton of hay bales overturned on the 5 Freeway Wednesday morning, prompting an hours long Sigalert in Sun Valley. 

The crash was first reported at around 12:20 a.m. on the Lankershim Boulevard offramp of the northbound 5 Freeway. 

When California Highway Patrol officers got the the scene, they found a semi truck carrying more than two-thousand pounds of hay bales had overturned, spilling the hay across the freeway. 

A Sigalert was issued for the area due to the more than 2,300 pounds of bales blocking of the offramp lanes. 

The driver was said to have sustained an injury in the crash, but no one was transported to a hospital for further treatment as a result of the incident. 

First published on June 8, 2022 / 4:36 AM

