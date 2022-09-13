Watch CBS News
Shots fired inside Westlake District 7-Eleven during robbery

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Shots were fired during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Westlake District, but no one was hurt, police said.

The robbery happened just after 1 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store on Olympic at Burlington, according to the LAPD. Police say the suspect took some money and may have fired shots into the air inside the store.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and the suspect ran off. Police are still looking for the suspect.

