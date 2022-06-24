Watch CBS News
Shots fired on Metro bus in Mid City area, police investigating

By CBSLA Staff

Police investigating shooting on bus in Mid City
Police investigating shooting on bus in Mid City 00:37

On Thursday evening, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Willoughby and North La Brea Avenues after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on a Metro bus. 

According to police, gunshots were fired on the bus, though there were no reports of any injuries or calls for paramedics. 

The person who allegedly fired the gun on the bus was taken into custody and released. He was not arrested, though a report was filed for the shooting. 

screenshot-39.png
The scene near Willoughby and La Brea Avenues as police investigated an assault with a deadly weapon call that occurred on the Metro bus.  CBSLA
CBSLA Staff
First published on June 23, 2022 / 8:45 PM

