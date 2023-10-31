Shots fired during bank robbery in Northridge, police say

Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Northridge on Tuesday, in which the thieves are said to have taken tens of thousands of dollars.

Officers were dispatched to the Wells Fargo bank, located in the 8800 block of Corbin Avenue, at around 2:40 p.m. after learning of the robbery.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers had made off with at least $30,000, had stolen a woman's fanny pack and fired a gun into the air as they fled from the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that the suspect, only described as a man who was around 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds, was driving a grey Mercedes-Benz.

It remains unclear whether the robbery occurred inside of the bank or in the parking lot.

Paramedics were also called to the scene after a man suffering from lacerations was found nearby, but it was not immediately clear if this was related to the robbery, police noted.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.