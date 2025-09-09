Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves person dead in Irwindale

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

A shooting left an individual dead in Irwindale in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, reports of a shooting came in at about 1:34 a.m. in the area of Arrow Highway and Irwindale Avenue. 

Irwindale Police said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle when they were shot. The individual was transported to a local hospital, where they later died. 

The driver of the vehicle, the only other person inside, was not injured. It's not yet clear how the shooting occurred, or if it was vehicle-to-vehicle.

No suspect information was immediatley made available. 

Austin Turner

