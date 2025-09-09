Shooting leaves person dead in Irwindale

A shooting left an individual dead in Irwindale in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, reports of a shooting came in at about 1:34 a.m. in the area of Arrow Highway and Irwindale Avenue.

Irwindale Police said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle when they were shot. The individual was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

The driver of the vehicle, the only other person inside, was not injured. It's not yet clear how the shooting occurred, or if it was vehicle-to-vehicle.

No suspect information was immediatley made available.