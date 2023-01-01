Shooting leaves one wounded in Long Beach

A man was hospitalized after being shot in Long Beach Saturday.

According to Long Beach Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue.

By the time officers arrived to the scene, the man suspected of firing the gun had already fled from the scene.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for wounds not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators were working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and a potential motive.