Shooting leaves one woman dead in Westmont area of South Los Angeles

A woman was shot to death in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles on Sunday.

Deputies were sent to the 2000 block of Century Boulevard at around 12:40 a.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They arrived to the scene, where Los Angeles Police Department officers were already investigating for reports of a traffic crash, and learned that a woman was found inside of the car that had crashed into a concrete foundation in an alley just south of Century Boulevard, LASD's statement said.

The woman was suffering from a gunshot wound, deputies said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LASD assumed the investigation due to where the incident occurred, which is the unincorporated community of Westmont.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.