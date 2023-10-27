Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Toluca Lake

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Toluca Lake on Thursday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place near an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, just north of SR-134, at around 5:20 p.m. 

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but investigators say that one person was taken to a hospital where they are said to be in stable condition. 

Police say that a suspect was seen fleeing from the area in a white sedan heading southbound on Cahuenga Blvd. 

