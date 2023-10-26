Shooting leaves man hospitalized in Boyle Heights; suspect in custody

A shooting in Boyle Heights left one man hospitalized on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the area near First Street and N. Mott Street at around 4:30 p.m. after learning of the shooting.

Upon their arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Los Angeles Fire Department official said.

Police have taken one person into custody but did not provide any information on a motive for the shooting.

A large area could be seen cordoned off near First Street as well as Fourth Street with SkyCal overhead.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.