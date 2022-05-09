Shooting investigation underway in Ladera Heights after LASD deputies open fire on suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were involved in a shooting in Ladera Heights Sunday evening.
Circumstances surrounding the event were not immediately known, though the Sheriff's Information Bureau did confirm that deputies had opened fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
