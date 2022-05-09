Shooting investigation underway in Ladera Heights after LASD deputies open fire on suspect

Shooting investigation underway after LASD deputies open fire in Ladera Heights

Shooting investigation underway after LASD deputies open fire in Ladera Heights

Shooting investigation underway after LASD deputies open fire in Ladera Heights

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were involved in a shooting in Ladera Heights Sunday evening.

Circumstances surrounding the event were not immediately known, though the Sheriff's Information Bureau did confirm that deputies had opened fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.