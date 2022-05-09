Watch CBS News
Shooting investigation underway in Ladera Heights after LASD deputies open fire on suspect

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were involved in a shooting in Ladera Heights Sunday evening. 

Circumstances surrounding the event were not immediately known, though the Sheriff's Information Bureau did confirm that deputies had opened fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on May 8, 2022 / 8:54 PM

