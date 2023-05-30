Watch CBS News
Arrest made in deadly Amazon Fresh shooting in Westchester

By Danielle Radin

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said they were investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an Amazon Fresh Tuesday. 

Police were called around 4:05 p.m. to the 6800 block of La Cienega Boulevard in Westchester. A crime scene has been set up in the area. 

The condition and identity of the victim are unclear at this time. 

Police said around 5:15 p.m. an arrest had been made in connection to the shooting. 

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

