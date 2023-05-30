Arrest made in deadly Amazon Fresh shooting in Westchester
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said they were investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an Amazon Fresh Tuesday.
Police were called around 4:05 p.m. to the 6800 block of La Cienega Boulevard in Westchester. A crime scene has been set up in the area.
The condition and identity of the victim are unclear at this time.
Police said around 5:15 p.m. an arrest had been made in connection to the shooting.
The motive of the shooting remains under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
