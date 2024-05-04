Watch CBS News
Local News

Drive-by shooting in Granada Hills leaves one hospitalized

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Granada Hills
1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Granada Hills 00:21

One person has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Granada Hills on Saturday afternoon. 

The incident happened a little after 4:05 p.m. in the 400 block of Chatsworth Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators. 

They say that one person was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

Detectives were unable to provide a suspect description, but say that a vehicle of interest, described as a dark-colored Toyota RAV4, was last seen heading eastbound on Chatsworth Street. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 4, 2024 / 5:24 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.