Drive-by shooting in Granada Hills leaves one hospitalized

One person has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Granada Hills on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened a little after 4:05 p.m. in the 400 block of Chatsworth Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

They say that one person was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives were unable to provide a suspect description, but say that a vehicle of interest, described as a dark-colored Toyota RAV4, was last seen heading eastbound on Chatsworth Street.

No further information was provided.