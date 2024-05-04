Drive-by shooting in Granada Hills leaves one hospitalized
One person has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Granada Hills on Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened a little after 4:05 p.m. in the 400 block of Chatsworth Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.
They say that one person was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
Detectives were unable to provide a suspect description, but say that a vehicle of interest, described as a dark-colored Toyota RAV4, was last seen heading eastbound on Chatsworth Street.
No further information was provided.