Watch CBS News

Shooting death investigation opened by LASD detectives after man killed in Palmdale

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man in Palmdale Sunday evening. 

The shooting was reported at around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 11th Street East and Avenue Q 12. 

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

There was no suspect information available. 

First published on April 3, 2022 / 8:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.