Shooting death investigation opened by LASD detectives after man killed in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man in Palmdale Sunday evening.
The shooting was reported at around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 11th Street East and Avenue Q 12.
When first responders arrived to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
There was no suspect information available.
