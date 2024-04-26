Sherman Oaks neighbors rally together to save Boney Island Treehouse

A special landmark in Sherman Oaks could be torn down after a dispute with neighbors triggered a back-and-forth battle with the city seven years ago.

"People know about it. It's like a neighborhood thing," resident Arthur Michelle said.

The Boney Island Treehouse is a gem in the quiet Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

"When we went up there it was just so incredible. I've never seen anything like it," resident Lauren Crompton said.

Rick Polizzi built the iconic fixture in 2000. It's three stories high and originally was part of a neighborhood Halloween attraction.

"The inside, I wanted to make the wood paneling look interesting, so we found some strips of wood that were cut unusually," he said.

The city shut down the legendary Boney Island Halloween attraction in 2017 after too many complaints from neighbors about the crowds.

"It's a treehouse. I don't know what the big deal is about it. Why tear it down? Polizzi said. "It just brings memories ... We both think it's amazing. It's not a big deal. It's just fun."

For seven years, he's worked with city inspectors to modify it, spending $40,000.

"We can't get that building permit because they keep saying it's a single-family dwelling," Polizzi said. "We need ton of paperwork, soil samples, structural engineers and drawings."

The city also filed a criminal complaint against Polizzi for non-compliance. Neighbors are rallying behind him with an online petition to save it.

"I used to go there a lot as a kid," Michelle said. "When I was younger, it was really fun."

With the court date around the corner, Polizzi is fearful he's running out of time.

"It's a treehouse for goodness sake — no one lives in it," he said. "Maybe something can be done to keep it up. I am going to hate tearing it down."