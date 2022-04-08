Watch CBS News

Sheriff's deputies investigating fatal shooting in South LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 7 AM Edition) 02:07

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. 

screenshot-5.png
CBSLA

The shooting was first reported at around 5:50 p.m. on South Maie Avenue.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There was no suspect information immediately available as detectives investigated the scene for evidence and additional information.

Anyone with information about this incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on April 7, 2022 / 7:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.