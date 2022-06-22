Watch CBS News
Sheriff Villanueva tests positive for COVID

By Matthew Rodriguez

Sheriff Alex Villanueva tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night, according to the department.

"Regrettably, the Sheriff has tested positive for COVID," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department wrote in a statement. 

The department said that Villanueva was experiencing mild symptoms but was fine otherwise. 

The L.A. County Public Health Department announced 2,294 new cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

