Sheriff Villanueva tests positive for COVID
Sheriff Alex Villanueva tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night, according to the department.
"Regrettably, the Sheriff has tested positive for COVID," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department wrote in a statement.
The department said that Villanueva was experiencing mild symptoms but was fine otherwise.
The L.A. County Public Health Department announced 2,294 new cases and two deaths on Tuesday.
